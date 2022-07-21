What to know, how to watch July 21 hearing of U.S. House Jan. 6 committee
The Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack will reconvene for a primetime hearing on Thursday.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
Finding roots back to Laos: Hmong elders harvest vegetables to feed their community,...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on July 21, 2022 at 4:46 PM
Many Hmong Americans need help coping with trauma from the past and present. Community gardens give these older women peace.
Soccer with a chance of thunderstorms: Bayern Munich-Manchester City match at Lambeau...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 21, 2022 at 3:42 PM
The National Weather Service of Green Bay forecasts severe storms developing throughout Saturday afternoon and into the evening.
43-Year-Old Grand Marsh Driver Could Be Charged For Fatal Crash
by WRJC WebMaster on July 21, 2022 at 3:37 PM
Sen. Tammy Baldwin is leading a push for GOP votes on same-sex marriage bill. Here's how...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 21, 2022 at 3:35 PM
Wisconsin's Tammy Baldwin, the first openly gay member of the Senate, has taken the lead in gathering support for same-sex marriage legislation.
Hotels, AirBnb rentals packed from Green Bay to Fond du Lac as AirVenture, Packers,...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 21, 2022 at 3:32 PM
European soccer, AirVenture, Packers training camp and more are all packed into a 10 day period that tourism officials expect will bring visitor spending back to pre-pandemic levels.
Harris, Sheila Sarah Age 56 of Elroy
by WRJC WebMaster on July 21, 2022 at 3:25 PM
Fact check: Michels on target with claim his firm was building pipeline when Biden ended...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 21, 2022 at 3:10 PM
GOP candidate for governor Tim Michels says "My company was building the Keystone Pipeline when (President Joe) Biden canceled it."
Trump called Wisconsin Assembly Speaker to continue pressure on false election claims
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 21, 2022 at 2:16 PM
Trump called Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos urging him to overturn the 2020 election results after a recent Supreme Court decision.
