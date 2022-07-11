What to know, how to watch July 12 hearing of U.S. House Jan. 6 committee
The Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack is set to reconvene on Tuesday. Here’s what to know.
Howard-Suamico School District seeks applications for vacant board seat
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 11, 2022 at 3:46 PM
Garry Sievert, the former board president, resigned June 30 for health reasons and family concerns.
Coots, Michael David Age 80 of Necedah
by WRJC WebMaster on July 11, 2022 at 3:27 PM
Cancer diagnosis leads former UW-Madison chancellor Rebecca Blank to step down from...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 11, 2022 at 2:58 PM
Blank, 66, announced the news Monday, the same day she was slated to take the helm of Northwestern University.
Here's where testing has located 'forever chemicals' in fish caught in Wisconsin waters
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 11, 2022 at 2:39 PM
Here are Wisconsin water bodies that have fish advisories for high levels of PFAS.
Wisconsin is changing 28 place names that slur Indigenous women. Here's where they are...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 11, 2022 at 1:52 PM
Here are the 28 places in Wisconsin that have names derogatory to Indigenous women that will be changing and what the new names might be.
As a federal agency rids Wisconsin of 28 place names that slur Indigenous women, it turns...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 11, 2022 at 12:56 PM
A task force has come up with five alternative names for each of the 28 places in Wisconsin with "sq--w" in their title. Its work won't end there.
'The shooter has a plan, so you need a plan.' St. Norbert class trains aspiring teachers...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 11, 2022 at 11:01 AM
Erica Barnett-Southworth realized that education majors got almost no preparation for a real-world horror: a person with a gun looking to cause harm.
The dominance of Milwaukee's suburbs in Republican primaries will be put to the test in...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 11, 2022 at 10:00 AM
A long history of Republican winners running up the score in the Milwaukee suburbs will get a Trump-era test in the August primary.
