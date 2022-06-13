What to know: Green Bay plans warm welcome for cruise ship passengers
Lawmakers let 'forever chemical' water standards go into effect but caution further...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 13, 2022 at 10:52 PM
Republicans will allow standards for "forever chemicals" to take effect in Wisconsin after years of heated debate on the topic.
Green Bay's 20-year voyage to bring cruise ships to downtown ends with arrival this week...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 13, 2022 at 8:54 PM
When an American Queen Voyages cruise ship docks in Green Bay Thursday, it will be a milestone in the community's 20-year effort to become a Great Lakes cruise industry destination.
What to know: Green Bay plans warm welcome for cruise ship passengers
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 13, 2022 at 8:43 PM
The Ocean Navigator is expected to make port at 7 a.m. Thursday. Here's what you need to know.
Federal audit shows DWD paid out fewer pandemic unemployment benefits to minority...
by Raymond Neupert on June 13, 2022 at 8:26 PM
A new federal report shows that minority Wisconsinites were half as likely to successfully receive pandemic unemployment benefits as their white counterparts. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that a US Government Accountability Office audit […]
Mile Bluff Medical Center June Blood Drive
by WRJC WebMaster on June 13, 2022 at 6:30 PM
Search for 26-year-old Stevens Point-area man continues, with car found and dive teams...
by Stevens Point Journal on June 13, 2022 at 3:42 PM
After meeting a friend for coffee, Brandon Colligan disappeared from the Stevens Point area on Friday morning, according to a statewide missing persons alert.
Hyer, Norman L. Age 87 of Rural Elroy
by WRJC WebMaster on June 13, 2022 at 2:59 PM
Wedemeier, Jerry R. Age 83 of Camp Douglas
by WRJC WebMaster on June 13, 2022 at 2:58 PM
Day, Monica Rose Age 65 of New Lisbon
by WRJC WebMaster on June 13, 2022 at 2:56 PM
