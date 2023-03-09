What to know about the 9 proposed Green Bay School District building plans, including closures, consolidations
A task force has developed plans for building closures, additions, redrawing school boundaries and repurposing existing buildings. Get the details.
What to know about the 9 proposed Green Bay School District building proposals, including...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on March 9, 2023 at 1:42 PM
Assembly Speaker Robin Vos says Tony Evers' $290 million Brewers deal for long-term...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 9, 2023 at 12:21 PM
Vos said he would like to see another proposal put forward and suggested he would back a longer time commitment from the Brewers to stay in Wisconsin.
What would Gov. Evers' proposed $500 million for mental health accomplish? Here are three...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on March 9, 2023 at 12:01 PM
Since he declared 2023 'The Year of Mental Health,' Gov. Tony Evers seeks to distribute $500 million in mental health services across the state.
It's been more than a decade since Wisconsin cracked down on phosphorus. Has it helped...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 9, 2023 at 12:00 PM
Wisconsin enacted its strict rules for phosphorus in water more than a decade ago. Here's what changed with our lakes and rivers.
Gina Guth's The Flour Pot allows her to share her talent for making Belgian pies and...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on March 9, 2023 at 11:01 AM
Gina Guth opened The Flour Pot in De Pere to share her love of baking Belgian pies and other ethnic sweets.
Wisconsin's $7 billion surplus does not mean spending opportunities are unlimited, a new...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 9, 2023 at 4:34 AM
A Wisconsin Policy Forum report says if Gov. Tony Evers' full budget is adopted deficits could arise, despite a record $7 billion state surplus.
Kewaunee High School student is testing his culinary skills in SkillsUSA Wisconsin...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on March 8, 2023 at 10:48 PM
The SkillsUSA contest is judged not just on taste and presentation but professional kitchen skills, with the winner advancing to nationals in Atlanta
Tammy Baldwin joins a bipartisan push to expand a crackdown on foreign tech and look...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 8, 2023 at 8:16 PM
Tammy Baldwin joined a Senate push to protect against foreign tech companies after Rep. Mike Gallagher signed onto a House measure aimed at TikTok.
Green Bay City Council votes to remove audio recording equipment from City Hall
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on March 8, 2023 at 6:13 PM
Letters from two employees to City Council members said situations at City Hall left them in fear for their safety
