What to know about Amy Loudenbeck, the Republican running for secretary of state in Wisconsin
Loudenbeck enters the race in a push to end an era in Wisconsin politics in which Democrats have held the office for half a century.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
-
Local Prep Scores from Tuesday 9/6
by WRJC WebMaster on September 7, 2022 at 2:38 PM
-
Escaped inmate from Brown County Jail recaptured late Tuesday night
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on September 7, 2022 at 2:21 PM
The escape itself is still under investigation, the Brown County Sheriff's Office said.
-
-
What to know about Doug La Follette, the Democrat seeking another term as Wisconsin...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on September 7, 2022 at 1:00 PM
La Follette is a staunch opponent of the Republican plan to transfer election administration into the hands of the secretary of state.
-
'This is something we owe.' Wisconsin church pays 'voluntary tax' to Indigenous nations...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on September 7, 2022 at 10:01 AM
A Madison church plans to pay annual voluntary taxes to tribes in Wisconsin as part of an effort to acknowledge where the land it stands on came from.
-
Polling on Tony Evers and Joe Biden in 2022 looks a lot like polling on Scott Walker and...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on September 7, 2022 at 10:01 AM
A comparison of summertime polling in 2018 and 2022 reveals uncanny parallels between Walker and Evers in the home stretches of their reelection bids.
-
Wisconsin's Republican attorney general candidate Eric Toney says the state should...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on September 6, 2022 at 9:32 PM
AG candidate Eric Toney wants the DOJ to prosecute Milwaukee crimes following the deadly shooting on Water Street.
-
47 puppies that were being illegally transported were intercepted by sheriff's deputies...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on September 6, 2022 at 8:52 PM
Late Friday night, the sheriff's office found the dogs at a residence in Richfield and immediately contacted the humane society.
-
State expands monkeypox vaccine eligibility as the Black community is disproportionately...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on September 6, 2022 at 7:37 PM
Of the 63 reported cases, 42% were reported by Black Wisconsinites, who account for roughly 7% of the population.
