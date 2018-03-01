What the jury heard Thursday in George Burch's trial for the murder of Nicole VanderHeyden
Prosecutors asked the jury to consider why Nicole VanderHeyden's clothing would have been bloody , if murder suspect George Burch's story was accurate.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
News At Other State Sites:
- Mining ordinance in Marathon Co. draws dozens6 hours ago
- UPDATE: Woman, 3 young children found dead in Massachusetts home7 hours ago
- Police: Attempted bank robbery suspect shot and killed by private security guard7 hours ago
- Advertisement: BB’s Relay For Life Team host Spring Spruce Up For Cancer10 hours ago
- Green Bay man convicted in May 2016 death of Ledgeview woman10 hours ago
- Man who threatened Clinton charged with attempted murder11 hours ago
- Badgers live to play another day (AUDIO)11 hours ago
- Police: Man choked another driver in Stevens Point road rage incident12 hours ago
- Gerald M. Hunt12 hours ago
- Police release name of Nekoosa man killed on State 73 south of Wisconsin Rapids13 hours ago
- Dollhouses provide useful training tool for Sister Bay/Liberty Grove Fire Department14 hours ago
- Holman, Ruth Marie, age 92 of Cashton14 hours ago
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.