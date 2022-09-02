What the federal infrastructure bill means for water systems nationwide
Jackson, Mississippi — which has no drinkable water and no timeline to remedy the problem — is an extreme example of problems that local governments face coast to coast. Washington’s infrastructure law has over $55 billion to help. It won’t be enough.
Source: Politifacts.com
-
Driver had nearly 3 times the legal limit of alcohol in system during fatal Door County...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on September 2, 2022 at 8:47 PM
Authorities say the driver's preliminary breath test showed a blood-alcohol content of 0.234%, almost three times the state's legal limit.
-
Bring on the bug spray! After first two cases of West Nile virus in Wisconsin animals,...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on September 2, 2022 at 8:39 PM
No human cases of West Nile Virus have been reported in Wisconsin this year. But there are infected mosquitoes in the state.
-
Wisconsinites can now order 5 free at-home rapid antigen COVID-19 tests through a new...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on September 2, 2022 at 8:00 PM
Five free rapid antigen COVID tests are available on the Say Yes! COVID Test website under a new program from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.
-
No bull, here's PolitiFact Wisconsin's 'High Five' for August 2022
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on September 2, 2022 at 7:24 PM
PolitiFact Wisconsin's 'High Five' fact checks for August 2022
-
De Pere teenager killed in crash Thursday evening near Chilton; Green Bay teenager...
by Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on September 2, 2022 at 5:44 PM
Authorities say the vehicle was traveling north on Lemke Road, but it left the roadway and struck a tree.
-
Ron Johnson rebukes Robin Vos for canceling Gableman election subpoenas, signaling...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on September 2, 2022 at 3:22 PM
Johnson's criticism comes at a sensitive time for Republicans who are dealing with rifts over the continued focus on the settled 2020 election.
-
Oconto County District Attorney Edward Burke Jr. resigns; Gov. Tony Evers seeks interim DA
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on September 2, 2022 at 3:02 PM
Burke's retirement comes after Assistant District Attorney Lisa Rowe's resignation in early May.
-
School canceled at Martin Elementary after burst water pipe floods classrooms
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on September 2, 2022 at 2:36 PM
A water pipe in a new addition at Martin Elementary broke, flooding several classrooms. The school has no running water.
-
Fact check: Dems exaggerate claim on Michels' stance on gay rights
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on September 2, 2022 at 2:30 PM
Democratic Party of Wisconsin exaggerates claim that Tim Michels believes gay people shouldn't be out in public
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.