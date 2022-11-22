What should I do about PFAS in my water?
A consumer guide for dealing with harmful PFAS being detected nationwide, including Wisconsin.What should I do about PFAS in my water? is a post from Wisconsin Watch, a non-profit investigative news site covering Wisconsin since 2009. Please consider making a…
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
Trial set for Taylor Schabusiness in case where Green Bay man was decapitated
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on November 22, 2022 at 11:36 PM
Green Bay woman was supposed to hear arguments over psychological evaluations today, but her attorney requested more time to review report
Tom Monfils died 30 years ago at a paper mill in Green Bay. His death still casts a...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on November 22, 2022 at 10:06 PM
Thirty years ago, Tom Monfils' body was found in a pulp vat at the James River paper mill. Here's a look back at the case that shook Green Bay.
Door 44, Parallel 44 wines win top scores in national competition; wineries to hold open...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on November 22, 2022 at 9:37 PM
Four wines from the Kewaunee and Sturgeon Bay wineries won the best scores in their categories and Door 44's M red wine had the best overall score
Republican leaders Vos and LeMahieu say they are talking to Gov. Evers for the first time...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 22, 2022 at 9:26 PM
Vos said he and LeMahieu spoke to Evers for five minutes recently "more than we have in the last two years."
Berlin area mourns 11-year-old Easton Thom, victim of Sunday's hunting incident in Seneca
by Fond du Lac Reporter on November 22, 2022 at 8:46 PM
The Berlin Area School District released a statement Monday naming Easton Thom. A candlelight vigil is Friday and a local bank started a fund for the family.
Inspectors find string of failures at western Wisconsin nursing home where nurse severed...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 22, 2022 at 6:37 PM
A nurse used a pair of bandage scissors to sever a patient's necrotic foot. She neither charted the procedure, nor told doctors.
Local Prep Scores from Monday 11/21
by WRJC WebMaster on November 22, 2022 at 6:26 PM
Royall Girls Basketball Stays Perfect on Young Season Route Black River Falls
by WRJC WebMaster on November 22, 2022 at 6:25 PM
United Way's Robyn Davis is an attorney, CEO and now UWGB's outstanding woman of color
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on November 22, 2022 at 5:32 PM
United Way's Robyn Davis is an attorney, CEO and now UWGB's 2022 outstanding woman of color in education.
