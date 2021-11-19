What President Biden, Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers, Donald Trump and others said about Kyle Rittenhouse verdict
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers called for peaceful protests in the wake of the verdict.
Kyle Rittenhouse found not guilty on all counts in Kenosha shootings case
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 19, 2021 at 11:47 PM
The verdict in the case came on the fourth day of deliberations.
Kyle Rittenhouse is acquitted on all charges. Colin Kaepernick, Gov. Evers, Sen. Ron...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 19, 2021 at 11:17 PM
Here's the reaction on social media from local and national politicians and others on the jury's decision to acquit Kyle Rittenhouse on Friday afternoon.
What's next now that Kyle Rittenhouse has been found not guilty? Legal fallout from the...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 19, 2021 at 10:01 PM
While the not-guilty verdict ends the criminal cases against the 18-year-old, the legal fallout from the 2020 shootings will continue.
What we know about the victims of the Kenosha protest shooting that killed two men and...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 19, 2021 at 8:07 PM
Two Kenosha County men were killed and a West Allis man was injured Tuesday night in a shooting during civil unrest over the shooting of Jacob Blake.
Kyle Rittenhouse was charged with intentional and reckless homicide in Kenosha protest...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 19, 2021 at 7:19 PM
Charges were filed Thursday against Kyle Rittenhouse for killing two people and injuring a third with an AR-15-style weapon.
A Wisconsin Republican drew praise from Trump for his call to decertify the 2020 vote....
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 19, 2021 at 5:55 PM
Rep. Tim Ramthun forwarded a resolution to overturn the results of Wisconsin's presidential election — a move Trump praised.
Email reveals DNR has abandoned groundwater rulemaking for nitrates, citing strict...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 19, 2021 at 5:34 PM
A DNR employee said the process set by state statutes "do not allow adequate time" to set rules to curb the contaminant.
Wisconsin delegation disagrees on how Build Back Better is paid for as House passes Biden...
by Bob Hague on November 19, 2021 at 3:51 PM
President Joe Biden’s social spending bill passed the House Friday morning and Wisconsin’s delegation disagrees on how it’s paid for. The House voted on the $2 trillion dollar bill after Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy’s eight […]
