What polling shows about the top VP contenders for Kamala Harris
As Vice President Kamala Harris prepares to announce her running mate, a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research finds that several of the top potential contenders for the role are largely unknown to voters. The…
Wisconsin PM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on July 31, 2024 at 9:05 PM
Brewers trailing the Braves as Atlanta looks to take the series – Four practices in and Jordan Love said he’s caught up
Wisconsin AM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on July 31, 2024 at 11:03 AM
The U.S. Women win Team Gymnastics gold – the Brewers fall to the Braves – the Packers 3-man kicking competition is down to 2
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by ted.ehlen@learfield.com on July 31, 2024 at 10:25 AM
Man charged in stabbing deaths of daughters (NEILLSVILLE) A central Wisconsin man accused of killing his daughters and stabbing their mother appeared via video in Clark County Circuit Court on Tuesday. Victor Gomez Acosta faces two counts of […]
Whitteberry, John Gilbert Age 91 of Mauston
by WRJC WebMaster on July 30, 2024 at 5:59 PM
Dedrick, Emil Age 88 of Elroy
by WRJC WebMaster on July 29, 2024 at 3:16 PM
Jones, Mary Ann Age 99 of Friendship
by WRJC WebMaster on July 29, 2024 at 3:08 PM
Tomah/Scenic Bluffs Baseball Team Advances to 16U State Championship Game
by WRJC WebMaster on July 29, 2024 at 2:58 PM
Statue at Capitol honors Civil Rights pioneer Vel R. Phillips
by bhague@wrn.com on July 28, 2024 at 8:00 PM
A statue of groundbreaking civil rights leader Vel R. Phillips unveiled at the Capitol in Madison on Saturday. Her son, attorney Micheal Phillips, said his mom was “tough” and a “fighter.” He also told the crowd gathered at […]
Tomah/SBC 19U Baseball Team Falls in Regional Opener
by WRJC WebMaster on July 25, 2024 at 2:38 PM
