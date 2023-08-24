What national pundits are saying about the first 2024 Republican presidential debate
Nikki Haley and Mike Pence found praise while Ron DeSantis fell flat and Ramaswamy fielded the most attacks.
Bice: Winners and losers from the Republican presidential debate in Milwaukee
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 24, 2023 at 5:30 PM
With Donald Trump absent, candidates Vivek Ramaswamy, Ron DeSantis, MIke Pence and others tried to break through at the GOP debate in Milwaukee.
Here's what Republican voters at Milwaukee debate gatherings had to say about the...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 24, 2023 at 4:57 PM
Voters watching the Republican presidential debate in Milwaukee rated the candidates' performances. Here's what they had to say.
In competing events, Trump and his 8 challengers offer split-screen view of GOP's future
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 24, 2023 at 4:37 PM
Trump and eight of his presidential primary challengers spoke to voters Wednesday night in a split-screen duel for the future of the Republican Party,
Kaul says Republicans can’t replace WEC administrator Wolfe
by Raymond Neupert on August 24, 2023 at 3:07 PM
Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul says Republican lawmakers can’t replace the head of the commission which administers elections in Wisconsin. The Democratic AG sent a letter to the director of the Legislative Council this week. Kaul said […]
Milwaukee hosts first GOP presidential debate of 2024 campaign
by WRN Contributor on August 24, 2023 at 2:50 PM
Milwaukee hosted the first Republican presidential debate Wednesday night. Eight candidates vying to become the party’s nominee for president in 2024 participated in the event, discussing topics ranging from the economy, China, abortion, […]
Go inside a training by Moms for Liberty and Leadership Institute for conservatives...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 24, 2023 at 2:14 PM
The Leadership Institute and Moms for Liberty co-hosted a school board-focused training for conservatives in Wisconsin on Tuesday.
Did Vivek Ramaswamy plagiarize Barack Obama during the Republican presidential primary...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 24, 2023 at 2:11 PM
Chris Christie said Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy sounded like "ChatGPT" during the debate tonight in Milwaukee.
Outdoor concerts in Peninsula State Park celebrate the women of Northern Sky Theater
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 24, 2023 at 12:53 PM
"Lipstick Optional" includes songs featuring female characters from the company's musicals and spotlights its female performers, playwrights and more.
