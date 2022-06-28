What is the future of automated fact-checking? Fact-checkers discuss
A panel at GlobalFact 9 talked about how new AI technologies might more efficiently combat global misinformation.
Source: Politifacts.com
Large-scale fish die-off reported in Green Bay and Fox River; cause unknown and DNR...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 28, 2022 at 9:48 PM
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources began investigating the die-off on June 20 after it began receiving reports of dead fish on June 18.
Tony Evers, Josh Kaul file lawsuit challenging Wisconsin's 1849 law banning abortions,...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 28, 2022 at 9:38 PM
The lawsuit was filed Tuesday in Dane County Circuit Court and argues the longstanding abortion ban that had been unenforceable since 1973 under Roe v. Wade.
2 injured troop leaders to stay at Missouri hospital while Appleton Boy Scouts plan to...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on June 28, 2022 at 9:23 PM
The two Boy Scout troop leaders will stay at a hospital in Columbia, Missouri, until they're in a more stable condition to travel.
Severe thunderstorms make way to central and northeast Wisconsin
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 28, 2022 at 8:43 PM
A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect until 8 p.m. for Florence, Forest, Langlade, Lincoln, Marathon, Marinette, Menominee, Oconto, Oneida, Portage, Shawano, Vilas, Waupaca, Waushara and Wood counties.
Appleton-area Boy Scouts, adults on Amtrak train that derailed in Missouri after striking...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on June 28, 2022 at 8:18 PM
The scouts and parents from troops 12 and 73 were returning from a weeklong 'adventure trek' in New Mexico.
Michael Gableman sued after comments about deleting public records linked to the 2020 GOP...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 28, 2022 at 7:41 PM
While testifying last week in a separate case, Gableman said, "Did I delete documents? Yes, I did."
Indiana Man Accused Of Releasing Animals At Baraboo Zoo
by WRJC WebMaster on June 28, 2022 at 7:31 PM
4th Of July Parade In Mauston will have New Altered Route
by WRJC WebMaster on June 28, 2022 at 7:31 PM
Police identify estranged Green Bay couple who died in April 25 murder-suicide in...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 28, 2022 at 5:04 PM
Shooting victims were identified as Melissa "Missy" Lemerond Gray, and estranged husband Walter
