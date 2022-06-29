What is Jan. 6 witness Cassidy Hutchinson's background?

Cassidy Hutchinson, a former aide to Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows, gave explosive testimony to the Jan. 6 committee about Trump’s role that day. She was a White House staffer who previously interned for Sen. Ted Cruz and Rep. Steve Scalise.

