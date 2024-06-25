What happened to Minnesota's Rapidan Dam? Here's what to know about its flooding and partial failure
A Minnesota dam is still intact after floodwaters overcame parts of the structure and prompted officials to prepare for a potential collapse. Authorities on Tuesday initially said the Rapidan Dam faced an “imminent threat” of collapse, but later said an…
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
-
Wisconsin PM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on June 25, 2024 at 6:20 PM
The Brewers and Rangers meet in game 2 of their series tonight.
-
Family Health La Clinica changes name to Noble Community Clinics
by WRJC WebMaster on June 25, 2024 at 5:22 PM
-
Marshfield Clinic Research Institute continues to seek ticks collected from citizens
by bhague@wrn.com on June 25, 2024 at 4:26 PM
Scientists at Marshfield Clinic Research Institute are asking the public to submit ticks for the Tick Inventory via Citizen Science (TICS). WRN’s Bob Hague spoke with Research Institute executive director Jennifer Meece. e […]
-
Mauston Wins 2 at Monday Woodside Baseball League
by WRJC WebMaster on June 25, 2024 at 3:52 PM
-
Hutchins, Willis Eugene Age 70 of New Lisbon
by WRJC WebMaster on June 25, 2024 at 2:56 PM
-
Wittig, Michael E. (Mike) Age 73
by WRJC WebMaster on June 25, 2024 at 2:52 PM
-
Wittig, Michael E. (Mike) Age 73
by WRJC WebMaster on June 25, 2024 at 2:50 PM
-
Loring, Willard “Willie” Robert Age 96 of Friendship
by WRJC WebMaster on June 25, 2024 at 2:48 PM
-
Wisconsin AM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on June 25, 2024 at 11:01 AM
Hoskins lifts Brewers with 6th inning grand slam – Florida Panthers are Stanley Cup champs – Ed Policy to take over Packers as CEO in 2025.
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.