What George Soros said about Ukraine in a 2014 CNN interview
George Soros’ Open Society Foundations has been active in promoting democracy in Ukraine for decades. In 2014, he spoke about those efforts on CNN.
Source: Politifacts.com
-
After a year of being bullied, her son wanted to be white. Why depression and anxiety...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on September 20, 2022 at 3:48 PM
Wisconsin's children are experiencing a higher rate of anxiety and depression than the national average, and it's worse for kids of color.
-
How to register to vote, request an absentee ballot and answers to other questions about...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on September 20, 2022 at 3:44 PM
The Wisconsin 2022 fall election will be Nov. 8. Here's how to cast your vote.
-
Michael Gableman, who produced no evidence of 2020 election fraud in $1 million review,...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on September 20, 2022 at 12:46 PM
Gableman paraphrases Thomas Jefferson in his call for revolution.
-
Wellspring, Green Bay's first women-only shelter, opens as female homelessness soars
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on September 20, 2022 at 11:25 AM
A new women-only shelter in Green Bay offers 55 beds while other programs across the city are turning people away due to space limits.
-
What to know about John Leiber, the Republican candidate for Wisconsin state treasurer
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on September 20, 2022 at 11:00 AM
John Leiber is the Republican nominee for Wisconsin treasurer. He's taking on Democrat Aaron Richardson in a bid to replace Democrat Sarah Godlewski.
-
What to know about Aaron Richardson, the Democratic candidate for Wisconsin state...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on September 20, 2022 at 11:00 AM
Aaron Richardson is the Democratic nominee for Wisconsin treasurer. He's taking on Republican John Leiber to replace Democrat Sarah Godlewski.
-
Six tribes in Wisconsin receive $1.1M in federal funding to combat high unemployment
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on September 20, 2022 at 10:00 AM
Six Indigenous nations in Wisconsin are receiving a share of US Department of Labor funding for job training services and to expand employment.
-
Packers-Buccaneers tickets drop despite wins, Rodgers-Brady match; Green Bay home games...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on September 20, 2022 at 10:00 AM
Tickets for Packers' London game drop in price, but only single seats are offered.
-
Winery growth continues 10 years after the creation of Wisconsin Ledge AVA, and bigger...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on September 20, 2022 at 10:00 AM
Wisconsin continues steady growth as a producer of quality wines.
