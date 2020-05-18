What experts know so far about how coronavirus spreads and what environments likely pose greater risk
As more places open in Wisconsin, where you go and what you do affects risk. We talk with experts about this and project how this will be studied.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
Milwaukee is seeing a spike in homicides, and nearly half of them are related to domestic...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 18, 2020 at 3:22 PM
More than 40% of Milwaukee's homicides — or two out of every five — were related to domestic or family violence, according to local advocates.
Mulhern, Chalmers Among Week 7 Dairy Signal Presenters
on May 18, 2020 at 3:14 PM
Participants of this week's Dairy Signal webcast can get an update on what farm programs and government payments are in the pipeline for farmers on both the state and federal level.
Growers Encouraged to Enter Soybean Yield Contest
on May 18, 2020 at 3:14 PM
The Wisconsin Soybean Marketing Board has announced details of its 11th annual Soybean Yield Contest.
Earn Gift Certificates with WPA Social Media Promotion
on May 18, 2020 at 3:14 PM
Looking to earn free food while helping to promote a local restaurant that has pork on its menu? Then give the Wisconsin Pork Association's 'Pork On Your Fork' social media promotion a try.
Wisconsin Drivers Can Now Renew Drivers License Online
on May 18, 2020 at 3:14 PM
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation announced a pilot program that allows drivers to renew their licenses online and skip a trip to the DMV.
WCMA Launches Job Board for Dairy Processors
on May 18, 2020 at 3:14 PM
A new online jobs board has been launched to promote career opportunities throughout the dairy processing industry.
Brown County suspends COVID-19 testing at Casa ALBA Melanie due to rain, testing...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 18, 2020 at 2:38 PM
Brown County Public Health will not perform coronavirus testing at Casa ALBA Melanie due to rainy conditions. The Resch Center site is still open.
-
Here's where police say flooding is closing roads in Green Bay
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 18, 2020 at 1:48 PM
Flooding closed several roads in the city Monday morning.
