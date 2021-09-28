What do you do when 3,000 hamburger patties don't show up? School districts face COVID-19-related food shortages
Districts in Wisconsin are fighting for the same, and often limited, foods such as popular chicken tenders, French toast sticks and even hotdog buns.
Police investigating incident near UW-Green Bay in Cofrin Arboretum
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on September 28, 2021 at 12:00 PM
Officers are in the northeast part of the Cofrin Arboretum, according to UW-Green Bay police. They haven't released details on what happened.
Wisconsin activists: Proposed Back Forty Mine in Michigan UP a risk to waters, sacred...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on September 28, 2021 at 12:00 PM
The land where mining projects are proposed includes several sacred sites, such as three known burial mounds, prehistoric garden beds and other sites.
Packers say first home game operations went well amid switch to digital tickets,...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on September 28, 2021 at 10:39 AM
Mobile tickets, cashless concessions and worker shortages challenged Packers and fans in first regular season game in 20 months.
Crandon schools close for a week due to rising COVID-19 cases and other illnesses
by Wausau Daily Herald on September 28, 2021 at 2:26 AM
Masks will be required indoors when students return Oct. 4, the district administrator says.
Former Packers player charged with substantial battery in physical assault of woman in...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on September 27, 2021 at 11:02 PM
The former defensive tackle told police that NFL players 'took all these crashes to the head' as he explained his outburst, a complaint says.
Wisconsin health officials urge thousands who got the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to get a...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on September 27, 2021 at 10:12 PM
State health officials are urging Wisconsinites who received the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to get a booster shot to strengthen their immunity.
Green Bay Packers challenge California sports memorabilia company's effort to trademark...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on September 27, 2021 at 9:38 PM
A California company wants to trademark the phrase "Twin Title Town" after using it on a championship ring in 2020. The Green Bay Packers have challenged the request, saying it's too close to "Titletown."
Green Bay's Bay Beach Amusement Park provides summer fun through the ages
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on September 27, 2021 at 8:29 PM
A look at historic photos from Bay Beach from throughout the decades.
