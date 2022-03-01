What can Wisconsin do for Ukrainian refugees? Without word from the federal government, it's a waiting game.
As Ukrainians in Wisconsin plea with state leaders to take action, the federal government must give direction first.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
-
What can Wisconsin do for Ukrainian refugees? Without word from the federal government,...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on March 1, 2022 at 7:09 PM
As Ukrainians in Wisconsin plea with state leaders to take action, the federal government must give direction first.
-
Gableman report to Wisconsin Republicans promotes legally debunked effort to decertify...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 1, 2022 at 6:51 PM
Former Justice Michael Gableman says lawmakers should consider decertifying 2020 results, a move deemed legally impossible.
-
Gableman offers no new information in elections report to Assembly committee
by Raymond Neupert on March 1, 2022 at 5:24 PM
A report from the Republican elections probe seems to offer no new information or ideas regarding what happened in the 2020 Presidential election. Former state Supreme Court Justice Mike Gableman made a presentation to the Assembly elections […]
-
'We are hoping to see her fired or put on leave': Reaction to Suring superintendent...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on March 1, 2022 at 3:36 PM
The superintendent of the Suring School District is charged with six counts of false imprisonment related to the strip search of students on Jan. 18.
-
Northeast Wisconsin's growing racial, ethnic diversity explored through series 'Home is...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on March 1, 2022 at 3:29 PM
Our region's Hispanic, Black, Asian and Indigenous communities boomed in a decade.
-
UW-Madison Business Professor Warns Of $4/Gallon Gas On The Way
by WRJC WebMaster on March 1, 2022 at 3:25 PM
-
Gundersen St. Joe’s welcomes new cardiac rehabilitation coordinator during American...
by WRJC WebMaster on March 1, 2022 at 3:24 PM
-
Masks now optional on buses for Green Bay, De Pere, West De Pere, Pulaski school districts
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on March 1, 2022 at 2:53 PM
The announcement aligns with the CDC's new guidelines that no longer requires face coverings on buses or vans run by public or private school.
-
The Green Bay Packers, the only NFL team that hasn't played a regular-season overseas...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on March 1, 2022 at 1:46 PM
As a result, the Packers will host only nine games at Lambeau Field this year instead of the usual 10.
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.