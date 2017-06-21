Whacked with a 4×4: Menards, Home Depot face lawsuits over descriptions of lumber size
Menards and Home Depot stand accused of deception because they don’t specify that their 4 x 4 lumber measures 3.5 inches by 3.5 inches.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
