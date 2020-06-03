WFCA All-Star games cancelled for 2020

The Wisconsin Football Coaches Association (WFCA) had previously suspended All-Star game activities. Today, they officially canceled the July 18th games set for Titan Stadium in Oshkosh. The WFCA Executive Board issued a statement on Wednesday. “The WFCA is saddened to inform you that the 2020 WFCA All Star Games, benefiting Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin, and […]

Source: WRN.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.