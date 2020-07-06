WFBF Annual Meeting Offering Online Option to Members

Though it is still many months away, organizers of the Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation’s annual meeting have decided to offer members the option to take part in the conference virtually if they do not feel comfortable attending in person.

Source: WisconsinAgConnection.com







