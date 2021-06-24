'We've got to stop with the conspiracy stuff': Fond du Lac County GOP chair Rohn Bishop urges party to look forward
Rohn Bishop doesn’t buy into unfounded claims that the 2020 election was stolen and urges Republicans to focus on the future.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
-
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 24, 2021 at 11:00 AM
-
by mpilch@learfield.com on June 24, 2021 at 6:02 AM
Brandon Woodruff went seven strong innings and drove in the game’s lone run prior to the seventh inning in the Milwaukee Brewers 3-2 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks in Phoenix Wednesday afternoon. Woodruff allowed one run on three hits […]
-
Bucks Fall to Atlanta 116-113
by mpilch@learfield.com on June 24, 2021 at 5:55 AM
The Milwaukee Bucks struggled shooting from 3-point range and struggled defending the Atlanta Hawks star offensive player in a 116-113 loss in Game One of the Eastern Conference Finals. Trae young scored 48 points on 17-34 shooting for Atlanta, who […]
-
Teen to plead guilty in 2018 killing of Manitowoc boy Ethan Hauschultz, inspiration for...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 24, 2021 at 2:21 AM
Damian Hauschultz expects to get 12 to 17 years in prison for kicking, hitting and striking the 7-year-old foster child who later died.
-
Judge to decide whether COVID-19 records involving Brown County businesses will be...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 23, 2021 at 11:08 PM
Brown County Judge Timothy Hinkfuss heard oral arguments in the case Wednesday afternoon and plans to issue a written decision at a later date.
-
Judge denies request to delay trial of Oconto County suspect in 45-year-old double...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 23, 2021 at 10:25 PM
Continuing the trial would be unfair to defendant and family of victims, judge says.
-
Severe weather, rain expected for Wednesday night and Thursday
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 23, 2021 at 10:10 PM
Hail and damaging winds are possible Wednesday night and on Thursday.
-
Wisconsin Senate passes 'Second Amendment sanctuary' legislation limiting federal gun laws
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 23, 2021 at 9:48 PM
Similar measures have been found unconstitutional in other states because state laws can't override federal ones.
-
The average of daily COVID-19 deaths remains one a day
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 23, 2021 at 9:13 PM
The state reported two new deaths on Wednesday and a seven-day average of one, down two deaths from a month ago.
