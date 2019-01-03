Wetzel, Steven D. Age 61 of Madison, formerly of Adams, WI

Steven D. Wetzel 61, of Madison, WI passed away on December 29, 2018. He lived in Adams, WI for many years. He was from Colo Spgs, Colorado. He was a carpenter for 45 years and in the Navy as a Parachute rigger. He is proceeded in death by his Father, Charles Wetzel and his Mother Marlene Wetzel. He is survived by 4 siblings, Gary Wetzel of Colorado Springs, CO, a Sister Terri Pellecchia of Beulah, CO, Beth Lewis of Peyton, CO and Jeanne Wetzel of Madison, WI. He has 3 children and 9 grandchildren. He loved fishing, camping and nature. Memorial services will be held Saturday, January 5, 2019 at the VFW in Adams, WI at 172 N. Linden St between 1PM and 2PM with the honor guard at 1:30.

Source: WRJC.com





News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.