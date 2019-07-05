Weston teen at center of bail controversy accused of beating up 15-year-old boy
Marathon County prosecutors charged Colton Bradberry and three other 18-year-old men from Wausau and Weston with beating up a 15-year-old boy Sunday.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
