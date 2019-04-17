Westfield Man Faces Drug Charges After Being Passed Out in Vehicle  Outside of Fast Food Join in Mauston

A Westfield Man is facing multiple charges after Mauston authorities found 29 year old Jack Morrison passed out in his car outside a Mauston fast food establishment. Morrison is facing multiple counts of Felony Bail Jumping, Possession of THC, Possession of Illegally Obtained Prescription Drugs, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Authorities approached Morrison at around 5am in the morning on April 14th. Morrison did not come to for a little while but eventually said he was fine. The Mauston officer located two jars containing a green leafy substance in plain view inside the car. A field test identified the substance as marijuana. The officer also located alprazolam pills in the vehicle. Morrison said he probably didn’t have a prescription for the pills. Drug paraphernalia was also located in the vehicle.

Source: WRJC.com





