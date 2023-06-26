Westfahl, Michael A. Age 41 of Wisconsin Rapids

Michael A. Westfahl, age 41, of Wisconsin Rapids, WI died Wednesday, June 21, 2023.

Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 1, 2023, at Roseberry’s Funeral Home in Friendship, Wisconsin. Visitation will be 10:00 a.m. until the time of service on Saturday at Roseberry’s Funeral Home.

Mike was born August 27, 1981, in Friendship, Wisconsin to Nancy Westfahl. He attended school in Adams-Friendship, graduating in 1999. After graduation Mike worked at various jobs in Wisconsin Dells and Wisconsin Rapids. He was very proud of recently completing his HVAC service technician course at Western WI Technical College. In July 2010, Mike married Denae Lewis. This marriage ended in divorce, but one of his greatest joys was being a stepdad to Taya and Kyler.

Mike was an animal lover and cherished his beloved pets, especially his dog Pumper and his cat companions Buddy and Kitty.

Mike was preceded in death by his Grandfather Allen Westfahl and a Cousin Allen Navlyt.

He is survived by his Mother Nancy (Greg) Fanning of Wisconsin Rapids, Grandmother Ila Westfahl of Camden, S.C., Aunts, Bonnie (Stan) Zuidema of Green Bay, WI., Donna (Brian) Navlyt of Camden, S.C., and Peggy (Ron) Barnes of Friendship, WI.

Roseberry’s Funeral Home is assisting the family. Visit www.roseberrys.com for online condolences and further information.

Source: WRJC.com







