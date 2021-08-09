Western Wisconsin Man Pleads Not Guilty to Deadly Ax Attack

The western Wisconsin man accused of a deadly ax attack is pleading not guilty to five felonies in Monroe County. Deputies say 36-year-old Thomas Aspseter of Sparta killed 87-year-old Bernard Waite and injured 76-year-old Michael Waite and 73-year-old Margaret Waite on June 6th. Aspseter entered not guilty pleas to charges including first-degree intentional homicide, attempted homicide and aggravated battery causing great bodily harm. His next court hearing is October 4th.

Source: WRJC.com







