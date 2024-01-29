Western Wisconsin lawmakers concerned over closure of several hospitals in the region
Elected officials in western Wisconsin are still coming to terms with the departure of a major health care employer. State Senator Jeff Smith says of particular concern are mental health services offered at Sacred Heart in Eau Claire “They’ve got a grant to expand mental health services, and now people are really concerned that that’s not […] Source: WRN.com
by Raymond Neupert on January 29, 2024 at 11:57 AM
Governor Evers taps private donations to complete Pelican River conservation project
by Raymond Neupert on January 29, 2024 at 11:55 AM
A plan to protect the Pelican River Forest is back on track after Democratic Governor Tony Evers helped secure funding for the conservation effort. Conservation Fund Regional Director Clint Miller tells WXPR they’ve got big plans for the […]
Lyndon Station Man Leads Authorities on High Speed Chase
by WRJC WebMaster on January 26, 2024 at 5:42 PM
Tomah Teacher Recognized for Honor
by WRJC WebMaster on January 26, 2024 at 5:34 PM
Medical Marijuana Bill in Wisconsin State Assembly Not Going Anywhere
by WRJC WebMaster on January 26, 2024 at 5:32 PM
Reedsburg Teen Pleads Not Guilty in Accident That Killed 13 Year old Girl
by WRJC WebMaster on January 26, 2024 at 5:24 PM
Local Prep Scores from Thursday 1/25
by WRJC WebMaster on January 26, 2024 at 4:42 PM
Mauston Grapplers Dominate Dells to Complete Undefeated Regular Season
by WRJC WebMaster on January 26, 2024 at 4:41 PM
Free, low-cost health screenings at Mile Bluff Medical Center in Mauston
by WRJC WebMaster on January 26, 2024 at 3:42 PM
