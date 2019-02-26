Western Wisconsin Authorities Take Man Accused In Stabbing Attack Into Custody

A weekend stabbing in Friendship leaves a victim in critical condition and the accused attacker in custody. The incident happened Saturday night and the victim made the 9-1-1 call. He had been stabbed several times and was taken to a hospital by ambulance. Adams County deputies say the man was able to identify his attacker who was arrested with the help of the La Crosse County Sheriff’s Department. No names have been released, but charges of attempted first-degree intentional homicide are expected.

Source: WRJC.com





