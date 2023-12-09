Westerman, Constance “Connie” Age 56 of Tomah

Constance “Connie” Westerman, 56, of Tomah, Wisconsin peacefully passed away on Monday, December 11,2023 surrounded by loved ones, after A difficult battle with a degenerative disease.

A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, December 16, 2023, 2:00 P.M. at the Sonnenburg Family Funeral Home, 801 E. Monowau St. Tomah. Burial will be in the Mt. Vernon Cemetery, Town of Tomah.

Relatives and friends are invited to call on Saturday from 12 Noon until the time of the services. Online condolences may be sent to www.sonnenburgfamlyfh.com. The Sonnenburg Family Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements.

Source: WRJC.com







