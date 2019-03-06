West Salem Man Arrested in Monroe County Bar Fight
A West Salem man was critically injured in a bar fight early Sunday morning. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the Rite Spot Tavern around 12:30am Sunday for a male subject who was unconscious outside the tavern. It was quickly determined that the subject had been in the fight and the suspect, identified as 34 year old Joshua Orrico, was seen leaving on foot. While Sheriff’s Office personnel were tending to the victim, a Sparta Police Officer was able to locate Joshua Orrico walking a short distance from the tavern.
Further investigation found that Joshua Orrico hit the victim, knocking the victim unconscious. Joshua Orrico continued to assault the victim while the victim was on the ground. A witness to the incident was able to pull Joshua Orrico off of the victim, ending the assault.
Joshua Orrico was arrested and taken to the Monroe County Jail. He has been charged with 2nd degree reckless endangering safety, aggravated battery, and disorderly conduct. He was released Monday on a $5,000 signature bond with special conditions not to have contact with the victim, not to consume alcohol or be in any bar, tavern, or liquor store, and not to act or threaten to act in any violent way.
The Victim remains hospitalized.
Monroe County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Sparta Police Department, Sparta Ambulance, and the Monroe County 911 Communications Center.
Source: WRJC.com
