West Nile Virus Found in Person In Juneau County

State and local health officials are advising residents to continue to protect themselves against mosquito bites as they announce this year’s first confirmed human case of West Nile Virus (WNV) in a resident of Juneau County.

The chances of a person contracting WNV are very low and most people infected with WNV will not have any symptoms. Those who do become ill may develop a fever, headache, and rash that lasts a few days. Symptoms may begin between three to 15 days after being bitten by an infected mosquito. In rare cases, WNV can cause severe disease with symptoms such as muscle weakness, stiff neck, disorientation, tremors, convulsions, paralysis and coma. Older adults and people with compromised immune systems are at an increased risk of severe disease from the virus.

There is no specific treatment for WNV other than to treat symptoms. If you think you have West Nile virus infection, contact your healthcare provider.

WNV is spread to people through the bite of an infected mosquito and is not transmitted person to person. Although few mosquitoes actually carry the virus, tips to minimize your exposure and eliminate breeding grounds for mosquitoes include:

The Juneau County Health Department recommends the following:

Limit time spent outside at dawn and dusk, when mosquitoes are most active

Apply an EPA registered insect repellent to exposed skin and clothing, since mosquitoes can bite through clothing

Make sure window and door screens are in good repair to prevent mosquito entry

Dispose of items that hold water, such as tin cans, plastic containers, ceramic pots or discarded tires

Clean roof gutters and downspouts for proper drainage

Turn over wheelbarrows, wading pools, boats, and canoes when not in use

Change water in birdbaths and pet dishes at least every three days

Cleaning and chlorinate swimming pools, outdoor saunas, and hot tubs and draining water from pool covers

Trim tall grass, weeds and vines since mosquitoes use these areas to rest during hot daylight hours

Landscape to prevent water from pooling in low-lying areas

The Department of Health Services has monitored the spread of West Nile since 2001 among wild birds, horses, mosquitoes and humans. During 2002, Wisconsin documented its first human infections and 52 cases were reported that year. During 2016, 13 cases of the virus were reported among Wisconsin residents. West Nile virus infections in humans have been reported from June through October, but most people reported becoming ill with the virus in August and September.

The Wisconsin Division of Public Health will continue surveillance for West Nile virus until the end of the mosquito season. To report information regarding West Nile, call the Juneau County Health Department at 608-847-9373.

