West Nile Virus Detected in Ruffed Grouse
West Nile virus was detected in three of 16 ruffed grouse that were found sick or dead and submitted by the public to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resource for testing this past fall.
Source: WisconsinAgConnection.com
