West Half of Wisconsin Gets New US Attorney

(Madison, WI) — A new chief federal prosecutor has been sworn in for the western half of Wisconsin. Waushara County District Attorney Scott Blader took his oath Wednesday in Madison, where his new US attorney’s office is located. Blader replaces John Vaudreil, who was asked to resign earlier this year to give President Donald Trump a chance to name his own US attorneys throughout the nation. Trump nominated Blader in August, and the Senate confirmed the appointment this month. Blader says he’ll work with numerous officials to address challenges like violent gun crimes, drug dealing, and human trafficking. Governor Scott Walker will appoint Blader’s replacement as the chief county prosecutor in Wautoma.

Source: WRJC.com

