West Bend nativity vandalized

Police are searching for the head of a baby Jesus statue, after a Nativity scene in a downtown West Bend park was vandalized over the weekend. An officer found the arm from the statue nearby, after noticing the vandalism on Sunday. Police say the damage was not an accident, since the statue was held in […]

Source: WRN.com

