West Allis man wins $768 million Powerball jackpot had a &apos;lucky feeling&apos; after he purchased ticket

The winning ticket was sold at a Speedway gas station in New Berlin.

      

Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com


News At Other State Sites:
1 2

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.
Click or Tap to Go to McStreamy News, Info and Entertainment