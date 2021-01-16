West Allis man charged with entering U.S. Capitol during riot says he saw police shoot woman
(((WisconsinReport))) TO GET WISCONSIN VOTING RESULTS FOR THE NOVEMBER 3, 2020 GENERAL ELECTION, CLICK OR TAP ON THIS LINK. Clicking or tapping on this link will NOT take you away from WisconsinReport.com. The Voting Tally Results will Open In A New Window. TALLIES ARE UPDATED ON AN ONGOING BASIS UNTIL FINALS ARE LISTED. (((WisconsinReport))) MORE INFO IN OUR WiscReport News Ticker soon to follow. ->>>>
David Charles Mish of West Allis told a police detective, “Everybody was yelling ‘breach the building.'” He appears in video posted to social media inside the building.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
-
West Allis man charged with entering U.S. Capitol during riot says he saw police shoot...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 16, 2021 at 3:27 PM
David Charles Mish of West Allis told a police detective, "Everybody was yelling 'breach the building.'" He appears in video posted to social media inside the building.
-
The campaign to distribute COVID-19 vaccines has misfired across the country. Why are we...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 16, 2021 at 3:18 PM
After funding, testing and approving highly effective vaccines against COVID-19 in less than a year, Operation Warp Speed has failed badly.
-
Protesters who love their guns could lose them if convicted in U.S. Capitol siege
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 16, 2021 at 3:17 PM
Almost any federal offense punishable by at least a year in prison can trigger the gun ban, which would prohibit possession in any state.
-
4 arrested after shots fired at Howard home
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on January 16, 2021 at 3:17 PM
Police arrested two men and two women after shots were fired at a home in Howard Saturday morning.
-
Duluth woman aims to complete winter thru-hike of 1,200-mile Ice Age Trail, Packers'...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on January 16, 2021 at 1:03 PM
As always, we've rounded up your favorite stories from around Wisconsin this week and some of their top Facebook comments, just for you.
-
Badgers break open a close game to beat Rutgers
by Bill Scott on January 16, 2021 at 6:10 AM
Aleem Ford and Brad Davison scored 14 points each and D’Mitrik Trice added 13 points to lead the 9th ranked Wisconsin Badgers to a 60-54 Big Ten Conference road victory over the Rutgers Scarlet Knights in Big Ten action on Friday night in […]
-
Local Prep Scores from Friday January 15th
by WRJC WebMaster on January 16, 2021 at 3:20 AM
-
Strong 2nd Half Leads Mauston over Westby 68-53 in Boys Basketball
by WRJC WebMaster on January 16, 2021 at 3:19 AM
-
Wisconsin DWD Begins $300 Federal Unemployment Payments
by WRJC WebMaster on January 16, 2021 at 2:56 AM
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.