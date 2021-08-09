Wersal (Pahmeier), Dorothy Ann Age 89 of Friendship

Dorothy Ann Wersal (Pahmeier), age 89, of Friendship, Wisconsin passed away Sunday, August 08, 2021 at Gundersen Lutheran Medical Center in La Crosse, Wisconsin.

Dorothy was born on June 1, 1932 in Madison, Wisconsin to Henry and Louise Pahmeier. She graduated from East High School in 1949 and worked briefly for American Family, Grants Dime Store and Schenk Huegel. Dorothy was a good dancer and on occasion would go to Turner Hall with her girlfriends. It was there that she met the love of her life, Donoven Wersal. They were united in marriage on March 27, 1953 at St. John’s Lutheran Church. Later the couple honeymooned in San Diego in between Seabee training duty and service that was required of her husband.

In 1955, Dorothy and her husband bought a home on Madison’s east side on Elinor Street. It was there that she raised their two boys William and James. She worked at Marquette Middle School for the kitchen lunch program in the 1970s. She was also active with the phone company Pioneers and volunteered often. On weekends, Dorothy and her family would travel “up to the lake” in Dellwood and spend the weekend camping on their Castle Rock lake lots, fishing and skiing.

In 1983, they retired and built a home on the lake made from telephone poles. Dorothy loved to fish and spent many sunsets on her pier with her husband and dog Penny.

Dorothy kept active well into her 80s. She enjoyed bowling, participating in the Lion’s Club and playing with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Dorothy was a warm and caring person who made friends easily and enjoyed hosting morning coffee time for her friends and neighbors. She was also an amazing cook and baker. She was most famous for her lasagna.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband, Donoven Wersal, son, William Ernest Wersal; and brother, Hank Pahmeier. She is survived by son, James (Lori) Wersal of Stoughton; daughter-in-law, Ann Wersal of Madison; and sister, Jeanette Montalto of Fitchburg. She has four grandchildren: Scott (Krissy) Wersal, Christopher (Amber) Wersal, Angela (Jon) Robinson and Austin (Sarah) Wersal; and eight great grandchildren: William and Connor Wersal, Fletcher, Ford, Francis and Fritz Wersal, and Adeline and Liam Robinson.

The family would like to thank the staff at Liberty Village in Adams, and doctors and staff at Gundersen Lutheran Hospital in La Crosse for their care and compassion.

Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 14, 2021 at the United in Christ Lutheran Church, 1857 County Rd Z, Dellwood, Wisconsin. Rev. Randal Walter Schoemann will officiate. Interment will be at the Quincy Cemetery, Town of Quincy, Wisconsin. Visitation will be 10:00 a.m. until the time of service on Saturday at United in Christ Lutheran Church.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in memory of Dorothy to United in Christ Lutheran Church.

Roseberry’s Funeral Home is assisting the family. Visit www.roseberrys.com for online condolences.

Source: WRJC.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.