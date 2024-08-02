Werner, Roya Dennis Age 72 of Hancock

Roy Dennis Werner, age 72, of Hancock, Wisconsin passed away Friday, July 26, 2024 at his home following complications from COPD, a-fib and diabetes.

Memorial services will be 3:00 on August 15, 2024 at the Zion Lutheran Church in Big Flats, Wisconsin. Rev. Margo Peterson will officiate. Interment will be at the Niebull Cemetery, Town of Big Flats, Wisconsin. Visitation will be August 15 from 2:00 until the time of service at Zion Lutheran Church.

Roy was born July 31, 1951 in La Crosse, Wisconsin to Roy and Donna (Blank) Werner. He was soon joined by three brothers, Mike, Mark, and Larry, and a sister, Jean. He graduated from Central High School in LaCrosse, WI in 1969 and joined the National Guard where he served for three years. He worked for Bud Hanson of Coon Valley as a farmhand and livestock hauler.He married Peggy L. Peterson on June 6, 1987 in Big Flats, WI, and moved to Adams County. Together they raised Tammy, Peggy’s daughter. He worked as a bus driver for Adams-Friendship Schools before getting a job with Carlson Seed Company as the farm operations manager. He retired from Carlson’s to take over the Peterson (Peggy’s) family farm. He bought a portable bandsaw mill and did custom lumber sawing for people. Werner Woods helped build many cabins and homes in the community. In 2021, he had a farming accident that left him hospitalized for several months followed by more months of rehab. The accident left him with the inability to walk. He continued farming through his son-in-law Nate and wife and with the help of neighbors. Another fall in the spring of 2024 resulted in a broken leg, more rehab ended his farming except in advisory role.

Roy’s greatest loves were his family and farming. He enjoyed fishing at the cabin in Turtle Lake and his travels to Branson, South Dakota, Ocean City and Alaska. From his childhood and throughout his adulthood, he liked to tinker, constructing everything from go-carts, a harvester for millet seed heads, and reconfiguring his sawmill to include hydraulics. Roy also enjoyed going to antique tractor shows. Roy was preceded in death by his parents, Roy and Donna, brother, Mike, brother-in-law, Scott, and nephew, Andrew.He is survived by his wife, Peggy, daughter, Tammy (Nate) Sunderlage and granddaughter, Kinsey, sister, Jean Holubar, brothers, Mark and Larry (Jan) Werner, sisters-in-law, Kathy Peterson, Sue (Tom) Seegert, brothers-in-law Tom (Bev) Peterson, Pete Peterson and many cousins, nephews and nieces. Memorials may be directed in Roy’s memory to Zion Lutheran Church.

Source: WRJC.com







