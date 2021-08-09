'We're trending in the wrong direction': Milwaukee health official concerned about the state of COVID-19 in Wisconsin
The seven-day average sits at 1,087, up 998 cases from a month ago, and the highest mark since February 5.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
-
'We're trending in the wrong direction': Milwaukee health official concerned about the...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 9, 2021 at 11:04 PM
The seven-day average sits at 1,087, up 998 cases from a month ago, and the highest mark since February 5.
-
De Pere man convicted in shooting death of Green Bay Preble High School student
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 9, 2021 at 9:53 PM
The last man involved in the shooting is scheduled to appear for a plea hearing in October.
-
Many Wisconsin counties earn thousands from jail phone calls. Inmates and their families...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on August 9, 2021 at 8:31 PM
The cost of jail phone calls often leaves families with difficult decisions to make as they struggle to keep in touch with loved ones in jail.
-
U.S. Rep. Glenn Grothman won't answer if he's vaccinated, says he doesn't 'like to get...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 9, 2021 at 8:25 PM
U.S. Rep. Glenn Grothman drew criticism after he declined to say whether he had been vaccinated and said he doesn't "like to get into taking sides on it."
-
Forbes says Packers, NFL values climb despite reduced attendance, game revenue during the...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 9, 2021 at 8:21 PM
Forbes calculated that even in the middle of a pandemic, NFL team value increased the most in five years.
-
Wersal (Pahmeier), Dorothy Ann Age 89 of Friendship
by WRJC WebMaster on August 9, 2021 at 7:00 PM
-
New Lisbon School District Taking Snowplowing Bids
by WRJC WebMaster on August 9, 2021 at 6:57 PM
-
City of Mauston Meetings
by WRJC WebMaster on August 9, 2021 at 6:12 PM
-
Mauston School District
by WRJC WebMaster on August 9, 2021 at 6:10 PM
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.