'We're not kidding around': Wisconsin tribal businesses require face masks amid COVID-19
Masks are still being required to enter tribally-owned businesses, despite the CDC guideline being ignored elsewhere in the state.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
-
Marshfield police now investigating confrontation at Stevens Point BLM rally
by Raymond Neupert on June 11, 2020 at 4:09 PM
Marshfield police are taking over an investigation into a confrontation at last Sunday’s Black Lives Matter protest in Stevens Point. A number of people in a truck flying Confederate flags repeatedly buzzed the crowd until a scuffle finally […]
-
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 11, 2020 at 3:53 PM
-
Black youth activists and leaders play key roles in call for change in Green Bay amid...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 11, 2020 at 3:49 PM
Meet some of Green Bay's activists and community leaders.
-
In secret recording, Vos says immigrant 'culture' was to blame for COVID-19 outbreak in...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 11, 2020 at 3:34 PM
Assembly Speaker Robin Vos blamed the culture of immigrant populations for a coronavirus outbreak in Racine County, according to a secret recording of his meeting last month with Gov. Tony Evers.
-
Wagner, Robert Stanley age 84 of Grand Marsh
by WRJC WebMaster on June 11, 2020 at 3:23 PM
Robert Stanley Wagner, age 84, of Grand Marsh, Wisconsin passed Monday, June 8, 2020. Graveside services will be 2:00 pm, on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at the Saint Methodius Catholic Cemetery. Rev. Janet Ruark will officiate.
-
About 90 turn out in rain for peaceful Black Lives Matter protest through De Pere
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 11, 2020 at 2:20 PM
About 90 people took part in a Black Lives Matter march Wednesday in De Pere to protest police brutality and racial injustice.
-
Green Bay Popeye's construction to start in July. Here's when it will open | Streetwise
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 11, 2020 at 2:07 PM
Popeye's Louisiana Kitchen expects to begin site work on its Green Bay location in early July, setting up an opening date later this year.
-
Visitor restrictions at HSHS hospitals in Oconto Falls, Green Bay, Sheboygan relaxed
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 11, 2020 at 2:01 PM
Anyone wishing to see patients will be screened for COVID-19 symptoms.
-
Two UW-Madison Grads Raise Money for Milk Purchases
on June 11, 2020 at 11:12 AM
Two former students with the University of Wisconsin-Madison felt they needed to take matters in their own hands when they saw the impact COVID-19 was having on the dairy industry, as well as other residents who suffered financially because of the […]
