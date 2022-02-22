'We're not done by a long shot.' Moms express anger on Suring High strip searches as DA, sheriff conflict
Parents say administrators violated their kids’ rights by making them strip down to their underwear, whether or not state statute was broken.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
-
Assembly Republicans are poised to kill a plan to close the Lincoln Hills teen facility
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 22, 2022 at 9:37 PM
Vos blamed Democratic Gov. Tony Evers for the state's failure to close Lincoln Hills, even though lawmakers have never approved the funding to do so.
-
One person dead, one still missing after historic Butch's Bar in Sturgeon Bay goes up in...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 22, 2022 at 9:36 PM
Nine of 20 rooms above the tavern were occupied. Police have located all but one tenant, including one person who was found dead.
-
Wisconsin Republicans seek more oversight of elections but face likely vetoes
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 22, 2022 at 9:11 PM
The state Senate is also considering a bipartisan measure that would allow absentee ballots to be counted the day before election day.
-
-
15-year-old boy charged as adult with homicide in Feb. 18 shooting outside west-side...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 22, 2022 at 6:06 PM
Jeremiah Robinson, 15, from Milwaukee is charged as an adult with first-degree homicide. Police still seeking a Green Bay man, 41, for questioning.
-
Wisconsin Senate seeks to give judges more leeway in setting bail amounts
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 22, 2022 at 5:02 PM
Republicans in the state Senate plan to advance a proposal Tuesday that would let judges set higher bail amounts.
-
Schmocker, Ernest A. Age 90 of Mauston
by WRJC WebMaster on February 22, 2022 at 4:23 PM
-
Local Prep Scores from Monday 2/22
by WRJC WebMaster on February 22, 2022 at 4:22 PM
-
Oconto County Sheriff's Office reopens investigation into strip searches at Suring High...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 22, 2022 at 3:45 PM
The sheriff's office on Monday denied a reporter's open records request for documents related to the case because it said it could compromise it.
