Wells, Bridget Ann Age 71 of Mauston

Bridget Ann Wells, 71, of Mauston, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family on Thursday, May 30, 2024 at the Mayo Clinic in La Crosse, Wisconsin after a courageous fight with metastatic breast cancer.

Bridget Mehne was born August 11, 1952, in Portage, Wisconsin and moved to Mauston with her family. She attended elementary school in Mauston and graduated from Mauston High School in 1970. She met the love of her life, Douglas Wells, on a blind date and they were married for 54 years.

During her career, she served as a soda jerk at Phillips Rexall Pharmacy and as a bank teller serving clients with loan services and retirement accounts at the Bank of Mauston. In 1987, Bridget and Doug bought McKinney’s Home Decorating, Inc. in Mauston, which they proudly owned and operated for 33 years. She had the perfect touch in helping others make their home look and feel just right.

In retirement, Bridget treasured time with her grandchildren and loved to laugh, shop, bake, build crafts, kayak and travel to Kauai, Hawaii. She was also a proud Notre Dame mom and enjoyed cheering on the Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin Badgers. She was baptized and confirmed Methodist as a child and was elated to receive the Sacrament of Confirmation as she fulfilled a lifelong dream of becoming Catholic on May 22, 2024. She left a legacy of unconditional love and laughter that shine through each of her 4 children, 11 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.

Bridget is survived by her husband, Douglas Wells of Mauston; children Lisa (Kurt) Reed of Appleton, Wisconsin, Jennifer (David) Randall of Mauston, Christopher (Sara) Wells of South Bend, Indiana, and Andrea (Mark) Buelow of Wauwatosa, Wisconsin; grandchildren Mackenzie (Nathan) Jack, Carson Reed, Madisyn Reed, Connor Randall, Reagan Randall, Hudson Randall, Ruckson Wells, Remington Wells, Rocklan Wells, Leighton Buelow and Daxton Buelow; and great-grandchildren Finnegan Biebel, Emerson Biebel and Caleb Jack.

She was preceded in death by her parents Margaret “Drea” (nee Underkofler) and Fred Mehne, sister Drea Mary “Deema” McCormick and her parents-in-law Dorothy and Arnold Wells.

The Wells family wishes to thank Dr. Elizabeth Cathcart-Rake and the world-class oncology team at the Mayo Clinic – Rochester, along with ICU intensivists Dr. Hussam Jenad, Dr. Melissa Myers, Dr. John Frey, Dr. Mark Norton and their team, especially nurses Mel and Abram, at the Mayo Clinic – La Crosse. Our family is incredibly grateful for the heartfelt care that each of you gave us. The family would also like to express our gratitude to Fr. Eric Berns of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Sparta for the spiritual impact you made on our family.

Visitation will take place on Sunday, June 9, 2024 from 3:00PM to 6:00PM at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church (401 Mansion St., Mauston, WI) followed by a vigil prayer service. Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday, June 10, 2024 at 11:00AM at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church (with a second visitation at 10:00AM), with Fr. Eric Berns presiding. A private interment will take place at Evergreen Cemetery, rural Mauston. Memorial donations are preferred to the Bridget Wells Memorial Fund that serves local religious, education and health needs including, but not limited to “Rae of Light,” an organization started by Bridget’s granddaughter, Reagan Randall, that serves children. Donations may be mailed to 226 West State Street, Mauston, WI 53948 care of Douglas Wells.

Source: WRJC.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.