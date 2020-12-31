Well-known Menominee artist Anthony Gauthier died of COVID in December
Anthony Gauthier, a well-known Menominee artist whose large public murals can be seen in Keshena and Wittenberg, died of complications from COVID-19 in December.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
FBI investigating COVID-19 vaccine 'tampering' after Aurora says employee intentionally...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on December 31, 2020 at 1:40 PM
An initial investigation led Aurora officials to believe the removal was a mistake, but the now-fired individual said Wednesday it was purposeful.
Because of coronavirus, 2020 wasn't the Packers season we expected. Vaccines and a Super...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on December 31, 2020 at 12:44 PM
Packers fans and Green Bay businesses were deeply affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. But not all is lost as the team makes the playoffs.
-
Gypsy Moth population increases in Wisconsin
by Bob Hague on December 31, 2020 at 10:44 AM
A destructive invasive species has seen a rebound in Wisconsin this year. Gypsy moths can damage trees and shrubs by eating away their leaves. The annual trapping program conducted by the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer […]
Trump makes 2nd request to Supreme Court over Wisconsin loss
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on December 31, 2020 at 3:34 AM
President Donald Trump has filed a second appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn his election loss in Wisconsin
Juneau County Health Department Reports 18 New COVID19 Cases Wednesday 12/30
by WRJC WebMaster on December 30, 2020 at 11:25 PM
Golden Eagles can’t Solve Hornets Fall to 3-5 on Season
by WRJC WebMaster on December 30, 2020 at 11:24 PM
Badgers Come From Behind To Win Duke’s Mayo Bowl
by Bill Scott on December 30, 2020 at 10:15 PM
It wasn’t looking good early for the Wisconsin Badgers, who fell behind Wake Forest 14-0 in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl on Wednesday in Charlotte. The Badgers had two empty possessions, while the Demon Deacons put two scores on the board […]
