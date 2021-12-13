Welch, William “Bill” Age 70 of Elroy

William “Bill” L. Welch, age 70, of Elroy, Wisconsin, passed away Sunday, December 12, 2021, at Mile Bluff Medical Center in Mauston, Wisconsin.

Graveside Services will be held Wednesday December 15, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at the Oak Grove Cemetery in Tomah. The Torkelson Funeral Home of Tomah is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences are available at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.

