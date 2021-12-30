Weiss, Raymond E. Age 86 of Necedah

Raymond E. Weiss, age 88, of Necedah, WI, passed away on Friday, December 17, 2021 at the Tomah Veterans Hospital in Tomah, WI.

A Celebration of Ray’s Life will be held on Saturday, January 8, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. at the Necedah Veterans Hall, with military honors by the Necedah American Legion Post #277 beginning at 12:00 p.m. (Noon), 105 Plum St., Necedah, WI, 54646. The Torkelson Funeral Home in Necedah is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be offered at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.

Source: WRJC.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.