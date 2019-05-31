Weiss, Dennis Wilfred Age 62 of Mauston

Dennis Wilfred Weiss, age 62, of Mauston, WI. passed away unexpectedly on May 29, 2019, leaving a hole in the hearts of his wife, son, family and friends – all who loved Dennis very much.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at THE NEW LISBON COMMUNITY CENTER (110 Welch Prairie Rd) from 4 to 7 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, June 6, 2019, at 11 a.m. at ST. MARY’S CATHOLIC CHURCH (117 Juneau St) in Lyndon Station with Father Clayton Elmhorst officiating. A Christian Burial will follow at ST. LUKE’S CATHOLIC CEMETARY in Plain, Wisconsin. with Father John Silva officiating. The Hare Funeral Home in New Lisbon is assisting the family with the arrangements. Online condolences available at www.harefuneralhome.com

Source: WRJC.com





