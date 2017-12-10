Weiland, Harvey L., age 89 of Kendall

Harvey L. Weiland, 89, of Kendall, died Thursday, December 7, 2017 at the Serenity House in Tomah.

A Funeral Service will be held on Monday, December 11, 2017, at Grace Lutheran Church, 226 Erickson Street, Elroy. Pastor Jim Gerth will officiate. Burial will be in Glendale Cemetery with military honors. Relatives and friends are invited for a time of visitation on Sunday from 4pm until 7pm at the Smith-Nelson Funeral Home, 112 E. South Railroad Street, Kendall and on Monday at the church from 10am until the time of the service. Online condolences may be sent to www.sonnenburgfamilyfh.com.

Source: WRJC.com

