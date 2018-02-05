Weiland, Harlyn “Harley”, age 65 of New Lisbon

Harlyn “Harley” Weiland, 65, New Lisbon, passed away January 21, 2018, at home.

A gathering of family and friends will be held on February 9, 2018, at the St. Luke’s Evangelical Lutheran Church of New Lisbon, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:30 p.m., with a memorial service at 7:30 p.m. Rev. Matthew Kimmel presiding. A celebration of life will also be held on February 10, 2018 at the Opera House in New Lisbon from 1:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. The Hare Funeral Home in New Lisbon is assisting the family with services. Online guestbook available at www.harefuneralhome.com

Source: WRJC.com

