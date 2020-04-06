Weichert, Yogi age 76
Yogi Weichert recently passed away at age 76.
Husband of 56 years to Pamela, loving dad to Corey (Michelle) and Dean (Terri Joy) and chosen daughter Kimberli and grandpa to five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
He was a skilled carpenter, as was his own father and two sons, as was his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.
Yogi was successful in all of his pursuits.
A memorial service will be set at a future date.
Roseberry’s Funeral Home is assisting the family. Visit www.roseberrys.com to offer online condolences.
Source: WRJC.com
